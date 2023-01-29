Controller Requirement clarification

This patch is to clarify the Controller requirement. There were confusing bindings and UI that were misleading. Trying to clean that up. You can still use the mouse in the Menu but not in gameplay. Same with the keyboard, the esc key is still available for menu items if you need it but not in gameplay.

Everything in the game can be done with controller, including menus. The game was originally being made for the Xbox which is why I used the Xbox controller for all the references, but I believe it is also the primary controller used for Steam games, so hopefully it will be the Controller used most times. Any equivalent controller will also work, but the in-game Text and Graphics will show the Xbox Controller bindings. SteamDeck controls also work great since they follow the Xbox Schema.

I also added some more prompts and graphical hints in the beginning of the game to try to make things less confusing when you first start out. There is a dialog prompt that tells you how to jump and some general hints about which direction to go on start and also what enemies do what. I hope it helps, let me know if there is any more feedback.

And I do apologize if you wanted to play with Keyboard and Mouse. I wanted to make it work well but I couldn't : (.