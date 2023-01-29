UPDATE 1 - MOSTLY FIXES

Hi! Here is some stuff I was working on this past week. Mostly small stuff and bug fixes, I got math tests coming up next week so I wanted to get this out before all that happened.

Additions

Added a new starting bolt-action rifle available in tutorial. Can be bought from the store if tutorial is already complete.

Added a flamethrower obtainable through new blueprint (Special Weapons). Functions more like a gelled-napalm flamethrower than your conventional videogame gas flamethrower. Obtainable pretty early on.

Kick now adds its force in the direction of player camera, so kicked objects can be aimed up or down if desired

Kick force and damage now scales with velocity of player, so sprinting and jumping into a kick will be noticeably more effective

Most player placeable buildings / emplacements are now reclaimable if fully repaired and restocked

Position of physics objects is now saved in player data. This means you can drag things around to build a defensive position or fort and it wont reset when you relaunch the game

Improved howitzer model and artillery visual effects

Fixes

Fixed howitzer artillery shells not exploding properly

Attempted fix of time slowing mechanic not working on first launch of the game

Fixed omni light placeable spawning mg sentry instead

Improved tank and helicopter pathfinding / combat behavior, should sit still when in combat much less

Fixed airplane flight controller, now properly maintains target distances and altitudes between strafing runs

Fixed ability to infinitely rotate camera on X axis

Balance

Increased ammo price and recoil of 7.62x39 , 7.62x51 , .50 CAL as there were no downsides to abandoning light caliber (9x19mm and .45 ACP) as soon as possible. Now heavy calibers are less effective at mowing down opponents at ludicrous range. This incentivizes semi-auto rifles when fighting long range, and low/medium caliber automatics/machineguns at closer range.

Nerfed fire rate of shotgun sentry, it is still near unbeatable for the enemies at close range

Nerfed rotation speed of the RADAR sentry

In the future I want to add a final boss encounter but I am still deciding how I want it to play out. In the meantime I will work on some other cool stuff for killing robots, and possibly some new map areas / reorganization of current map areas. And Ill keep fixing bugs too.

Thanks,

tokemaster