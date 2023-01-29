 Skip to content

Heavenly Peaks Cultivation update for 29 January 2023

Repeating Events [Hot Fix]

Build 10430019

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed an error where some recently added Mai events would repeat, preventing you from continuing her storyline (and possibly preventing you from progressing the game).

