Raining blocks update for 29 January 2023

Beta patch 1.2 available on beta branch

Share · View all patches · Build 10429965 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi all!

I had some time to be able to tinker with the game code a bit, although most of the time was spent recovering the development setup. There is a new beta patch ready on the beta channel (you can activate it from the properties page of the game).

This patch fixes the following:

  • The major refresh artifacts bug that made the game unplayable
  • The game resolution getting stretch instead of fit. This was very noticeable on ultra wide screens.
  • Game sticks not working. Pad is still better for this game but now you have a choice
  • You can now window the game from main menu if you wish to do so
  • Other very minor fixes

This patch removes the following:

  • Linux build. Game works great with Proton (and in Steam deck). If I need to do a new patch I would need to spent too much time managing and testing different versions.
  • Mac build. I don't even have a mac to test. The build can be built (is a Java game after all), but I won't release it without testing.

If everything goes well, and Steam does not have any problem with it, I hope to put the game back to steam, as a free game (as before).

Changed depots in beta1.2win branch

View more data in app history for build 10429965
Raining blocks Content Depot 767591
Repositorio Raining blocks Windows 32 Depot 767594
