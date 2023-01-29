Beta patch 1.2 available on beta branch

Hi all!
I had some time to be able to tinker with the game code a bit, although most of the time was spent recovering the development setup. There is a new beta patch ready on the beta channel (you can activate it from the properties page of the game).
This patch fixes the following:
- The major refresh artifacts bug that made the game unplayable
- The game resolution getting stretch instead of fit. This was very noticeable on ultra wide screens.
- Game sticks not working. Pad is still better for this game but now you have a choice
- You can now window the game from main menu if you wish to do so
- Other very minor fixes
This patch removes the following:
- Linux build. Game works great with Proton (and in Steam deck). If I need to do a new patch I would need to spent too much time managing and testing different versions.
- Mac build. I don't even have a mac to test. The build can be built (is a Java game after all), but I won't release it without testing.
If everything goes well, and Steam does not have any problem with it, I hope to put the game back to steam, as a free game (as before).
Changed depots in beta1.2win branch