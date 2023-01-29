Beta patch 1.2 available on beta branch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi all!

I had some time to be able to tinker with the game code a bit, although most of the time was spent recovering the development setup. There is a new beta patch ready on the beta channel (you can activate it from the properties page of the game).

This patch fixes the following:

The major refresh artifacts bug that made the game unplayable

The game resolution getting stretch instead of fit. This was very noticeable on ultra wide screens.

Game sticks not working. Pad is still better for this game but now you have a choice

You can now window the game from main menu if you wish to do so

Other very minor fixes

This patch removes the following:

Linux build. Game works great with Proton (and in Steam deck). If I need to do a new patch I would need to spent too much time managing and testing different versions.

Mac build. I don't even have a mac to test. The build can be built (is a Java game after all), but I won't release it without testing.

If everything goes well, and Steam does not have any problem with it, I hope to put the game back to steam, as a free game (as before).