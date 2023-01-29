Planet S Version 0.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10429931 · Last edited 29 January 2023 – 21:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

Here is the first bug fix patch to address some of the bugs that you reported in the last 24 hours.

Bugs:

Fixed a crash that could occur when taking over a colony

Fixed an issue that caused the tile markers while placing buildings or fields to be always red

Fixed a desync that could occur when repairing certain buildings after a takeover that were not unlocked by that player

Fixed an issue that caused items in trade routes from older savegames to be offet

Fixed a crash that could occur when hovering over a military building

Fixed a translation issue for the technology "Softdrink double packs"

Fixed a crash that could occur in a multiplayer lobby if a player times out

Fixed a small memory leak related to diplomatic proposals

Fixed a crash that could occur after loading back into a savegame with active combat after a desync occured

Fixed a crash that could occur while swapping slots in a multiplayer lobby

Fixed the weird behaviour of the spaceship group tooltip

Fixed a desync related to pausing a building

Fixed a diplomacy related desync

Quality of life:

~ The spaceship destruction notification will no longer show up if a player destroys one of its spaceship with the deconstruction tool

This should address some of the most common issues.

Enjoy!

TeamJA