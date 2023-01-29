Planet S Version 0.4.1

Hey everyone!
Here is the first bug fix patch to address some of the bugs that you reported in the last 24 hours.
Bugs:
- Fixed a crash that could occur when taking over a colony
- Fixed an issue that caused the tile markers while placing buildings or fields to be always red
- Fixed a desync that could occur when repairing certain buildings after a takeover that were not unlocked by that player
- Fixed an issue that caused items in trade routes from older savegames to be offet
- Fixed a crash that could occur when hovering over a military building
- Fixed a translation issue for the technology "Softdrink double packs"
- Fixed a crash that could occur in a multiplayer lobby if a player times out
- Fixed a small memory leak related to diplomatic proposals
- Fixed a crash that could occur after loading back into a savegame with active combat after a desync occured
- Fixed a crash that could occur while swapping slots in a multiplayer lobby
- Fixed the weird behaviour of the spaceship group tooltip
- Fixed a desync related to pausing a building
- Fixed a diplomacy related desync
Quality of life:
~ The spaceship destruction notification will no longer show up if a player destroys one of its spaceship with the deconstruction tool
This should address some of the most common issues.
Enjoy!
TeamJA
Changed files in this update