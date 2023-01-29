 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Planet S update for 29 January 2023

Planet S Version 0.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10429931 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Here is the first bug fix patch to address some of the bugs that you reported in the last 24 hours.

Bugs:

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when taking over a colony
  • Fixed an issue that caused the tile markers while placing buildings or fields to be always red
  • Fixed a desync that could occur when repairing certain buildings after a takeover that were not unlocked by that player
  • Fixed an issue that caused items in trade routes from older savegames to be offet
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when hovering over a military building
  • Fixed a translation issue for the technology "Softdrink double packs"
  • Fixed a crash that could occur in a multiplayer lobby if a player times out
  • Fixed a small memory leak related to diplomatic proposals
  • Fixed a crash that could occur after loading back into a savegame with active combat after a desync occured
  • Fixed a crash that could occur while swapping slots in a multiplayer lobby
  • Fixed the weird behaviour of the spaceship group tooltip
  • Fixed a desync related to pausing a building
  • Fixed a diplomacy related desync

Quality of life:

~ The spaceship destruction notification will no longer show up if a player destroys one of its spaceship with the deconstruction tool

This should address some of the most common issues.

Enjoy!

TeamJA

Changed files in this update

Depot 1948431
  • Loading history…
Depot 1948432
  • Loading history…
Depot 1948433
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link