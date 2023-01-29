LOCAL CELESTIAL MULTIPLAYER ◯∘

Hello there friend!

We've made some pretty good headway with the game, and to further spread the good vibes have implemented a local couch coop competitive mode so you and your bestie can chill out together!!!

Grab your spare controller, get comfy, discover the planets first, and with some gorgeous new colours to go with the new mode we've expanded the possibilities of the journeys you can create!

Knock each-other about with the original chill tunes if you are feeling collaborative and simply want to create pretty gravitational paths, or turn it up a notch with some up beat tunes if you want to get a little bit competitive!

Come now & explore the infinite power of close friendship!



With kind regards,

Voyager, over and out...

◯∘