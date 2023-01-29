Critical Bugfixes

I've fixed some of the most critical issues in the current build that came up while watching streams last Monday when we launched the Steam store page.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where the entire collision layer tilemap would disappear, with the game locking up shortly after.

Fixed a bug where using a key by walking it into a gate would not save the state of that gate having been unlocked.

Also fixed the bug where after walking a key into a gate, plucking moon and candies would show a key in Nemo's hands.

Fixed a bug which would cause things to fall through pass-through platforms when setting them down.

No one encountered this, but I happened to also solve a bug in the physics system that would result in velocity accumulation when bunny-hopping on a moving surface.

Known Issues

There are still issues when the game is running in high frame rate (which happens if you're not running in Exclusive Fullscreen and your desktop is set to a high frame rate). Most noticeably, the screen jumps for a single frame resulting in a jarring visual hiccup frequently. This also causes a minor bug when petting such that it happens twice and you can move during the second pet.

I've got lots of notes about things that can be improved after watching people play the demo, but these were the most critical problems so I fixed them. If you've found something you're not sure I'm aware, please do bring it to my attention! You can always DM me on Discord. Thank you!