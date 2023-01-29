- Added bios for characters currently present in-game. Also added an option to change their name.
- Fix some bugs with scenes (missing image, wrong bool, etc.)
Fire of Life: New Day update for 29 January 2023
Bios have been added with name change capability (and bug fixes)
