 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fire of Life: New Day update for 29 January 2023

Bios have been added with name change capability (and bug fixes)

Share · View all patches · Build 10429824 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added bios for characters currently present in-game. Also added an option to change their name.
  • Fix some bugs with scenes (missing image, wrong bool, etc.)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2174781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link