1.1.2 – the TOUCH ME UWU update

new things
- satryn is now available on android. for free.
- touch controls can be enabled in the controls menu for all versions.
- there is now a sound and tiny graphic on the hud when you pass your high score and farthest level.
gameplay changes
- gluons now appear less frequently, to the dismay of no one.
- termimama and devoider spawn amount slightly reduced.
smaller changes
- bloom poops now blow up when spawned on another poop, which should prevent blooms making impenetrable poop fortresses in the corners.
- the game now pauses if it loses focus.
- auto-power can now be toggled whenever, which is fun to spam while waiting for the next level.
visit ko-fi.com/satryn to raise $100 for the apple fee to get satryn on iOS (also for free) uwu
Changed files in this update