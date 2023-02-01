 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

satryn deluxe update for 1 February 2023

1.1.2 – the TOUCH ME UWU update

Share · View all patches · Build 10429798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

new things

  • satryn is now available on android. for free.
  • touch controls can be enabled in the controls menu for all versions.
  • there is now a sound and tiny graphic on the hud when you pass your high score and farthest level.

gameplay changes

  • gluons now appear less frequently, to the dismay of no one.
  • termimama and devoider spawn amount slightly reduced.

smaller changes

  • bloom poops now blow up when spawned on another poop, which should prevent blooms making impenetrable poop fortresses in the corners.
  • the game now pauses if it loses focus.
  • auto-power can now be toggled whenever, which is fun to spam while waiting for the next level.

visit ko-fi.com/satryn to raise $100 for the apple fee to get satryn on iOS (also for free) uwu

Changed files in this update

satryn deluxe Windows Depot 1677361
  • Loading history…
satryn deluxe Linux Depot 1677362
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link