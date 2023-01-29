Weekly Update - Jan 29

Share · View all patches · Build 10429691 · Last edited 29 January 2023 – 20:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Lumber Job

An invasive species has popped up in Fishton and Lumber Larry needs your help to clean up the town.

Talk to Lumber Larry to purchase an axe and begin your lumber journey.

Alot of money to be made

A new logging trailer available to purchase at the Storage Shop.

Unlockable items as you progress.

A New Shop

The Plastic Tree factory is now open for business

New decor items available to purchase.

Meet Fake Tree Frank

Disclaimer - Queenfish Games does not agree with Fake Tree Frank. We in fact think trees are awesome.

Gas Station

4 new sign options.

Mouse Options

Accessible through the settings options.

invert

sensitivity

Small items that can now go inside vehicles

Empty bottles/cans

Empty gas can

Scrap metal

Scrap furniture

A new map

Fix