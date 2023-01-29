 Skip to content

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 29 January 2023

Weekly Update - Jan 29

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lumber Job

An invasive species has popped up in Fishton and Lumber Larry needs your help to clean up the town.

  • Talk to Lumber Larry to purchase an axe and begin your lumber journey.
  • Alot of money to be made
  • A new logging trailer available to purchase at the Storage Shop.
  • Unlockable items as you progress.

A New Shop

  • The Plastic Tree factory is now open for business
  • New decor items available to purchase.
  • Meet Fake Tree Frank

Disclaimer - Queenfish Games does not agree with Fake Tree Frank. We in fact think trees are awesome.

Gas Station

  • 4 new sign options.

Mouse Options

  • Accessible through the settings options.
  • invert
  • sensitivity

Small items that can now go inside vehicles

  • Empty bottles/cans
  • Empty gas can
  • Scrap metal
  • Scrap furniture

A new map

Fix

  • The price to use the hotel is now accurately displayed in french. ($15.00)
  • Fixed issue with hotel not filling rest and cleanliness everytime.
  • Replaced npc from auto shop job and towns people that litter.
  • Kit-10 should no longer scoot if hit with a vehicle when sitting.

