Weekly Update - Jan 29

Lumber Job
An invasive species has popped up in Fishton and Lumber Larry needs your help to clean up the town.
- Talk to Lumber Larry to purchase an axe and begin your lumber journey.
- Alot of money to be made
- A new logging trailer available to purchase at the Storage Shop.
- Unlockable items as you progress.
A New Shop
- The Plastic Tree factory is now open for business
- New decor items available to purchase.
- Meet Fake Tree Frank
Disclaimer - Queenfish Games does not agree with Fake Tree Frank. We in fact think trees are awesome.
Gas Station
- 4 new sign options.
Mouse Options
- Accessible through the settings options.
- invert
- sensitivity
Small items that can now go inside vehicles
- Empty bottles/cans
- Empty gas can
- Scrap metal
- Scrap furniture
A new map
Fix
- The price to use the hotel is now accurately displayed in french. ($15.00)
- Fixed issue with hotel not filling rest and cleanliness everytime.
- Replaced npc from auto shop job and towns people that litter.
- Kit-10 should no longer scoot if hit with a vehicle when sitting.
Changed files in this update