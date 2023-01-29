 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Far Lands update for 29 January 2023

0.5 Desert Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10429668 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • Desert Biome
  • Military Facility POI in Desert Biome
  • Buggy (Spawns inside Military Facility POI)
  • Mercenary AI (Spawns inside Military Facility POI)
  • Pump Jack Item. Used for acquiring Fuel
  • Gas Can (Used for fueling the Buggy)
  • Pump Jack small POI
  • When joining a world a message will appear for everyone "<username>: Joined the world!"
  • Big Flashlight. Better lighting and a bigger battery
  • Health, Hunger and Thirst indicators appear when low
  • Medkit. Resores 75 points of health, thirst and hunger. (Found inside Medicinal Tent POI)
  • Grass has been upgraded visually
  • Improved lighting
  • Status UI (Health, Thirst, Hunger) are circular now
  • Added "CTRL to dismount" UI text to help players dismount the Horse and Buggy

Changes:

  • World Generation has been changed. OLD SAVES WILL NOT WORK CORRECTLY!!!
  • Hemp is no longer needed for Stone Tools
  • Crafting timer now shows Item names correctly
  • Shotgun model is bigger
  • Multiplayer movement and horse riding is smoother now
  • Some fruits have been removed from ground loot
  • Titanium tools are moved to Crafting Bench Lvl 2
  • Electricity Related items now require the crafting Bench Level 2
  • Changed the color pallete of the UI
  • Shotgun model is bigger
  • Tweaked first person walk and sprint animation
  • Removed Cows from the game since they didn't quite fit well with the theme
  • Thirst is consuming slower than hunger now
  • Aloe Vera spawn only in Desert Biome now
  • Medical Tent has only one medical loot box
  • Loot has been reduced in loot boxes
  • Various changes to loot tables and crafting costs
  • Shotgun has a realistic tighter spread now

Bug Fixes:

  • Crafting timer now shows Item names correctly
  • Animals now drop loot when shot with guns or the Bow
  • Bottle of Water is fixed and now gives the empty bottle back
  • Saving will not save the item in hand

Changed files in this update

Depot 1500941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link