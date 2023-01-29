0.5 Desert Update

Additions:
- Desert Biome
- Military Facility POI in Desert Biome
- Buggy (Spawns inside Military Facility POI)
- Mercenary AI (Spawns inside Military Facility POI)
- Pump Jack Item. Used for acquiring Fuel
- Gas Can (Used for fueling the Buggy)
- Pump Jack small POI
- When joining a world a message will appear for everyone "<username>: Joined the world!"
- Big Flashlight. Better lighting and a bigger battery
- Health, Hunger and Thirst indicators appear when low
- Medkit. Resores 75 points of health, thirst and hunger. (Found inside Medicinal Tent POI)
- Grass has been upgraded visually
- Improved lighting
- Status UI (Health, Thirst, Hunger) are circular now
- Added "CTRL to dismount" UI text to help players dismount the Horse and Buggy
Changes:
- World Generation has been changed. OLD SAVES WILL NOT WORK CORRECTLY!!!
- Hemp is no longer needed for Stone Tools
- Crafting timer now shows Item names correctly
- Shotgun model is bigger
- Multiplayer movement and horse riding is smoother now
- Some fruits have been removed from ground loot
- Titanium tools are moved to Crafting Bench Lvl 2
- Electricity Related items now require the crafting Bench Level 2
- Changed the color pallete of the UI
- Tweaked first person walk and sprint animation
- Removed Cows from the game since they didn't quite fit well with the theme
- Thirst is consuming slower than hunger now
- Aloe Vera spawn only in Desert Biome now
- Medical Tent has only one medical loot box
- Loot has been reduced in loot boxes
- Various changes to loot tables and crafting costs
- Shotgun has a realistic tighter spread now
Bug Fixes:
- Animals now drop loot when shot with guns or the Bow
- Bottle of Water is fixed and now gives the empty bottle back
- Saving will not save the item in hand
Changed files in this update