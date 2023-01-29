 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CuDo Playtest update for 29 January 2023

Bunch of additions!

Share · View all patches · Build 10429632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update brings a few features:

  • There is a main menu now!
  • The powerup decay is now shown by fading out the player
  • Pause Menu and Gameoverscreen now let you return to main menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 2283611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link