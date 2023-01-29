-
Added Steam Deck optimizations so the UI should looks the same whether you play it on PC or on the Steam Deck. It looks pretty good so check it out and play on the go and then when you get home you can play it at home.
-
Improved the lighting effects.
Elijah and the Out of this World Adventure update for 29 January 2023
Update 1.95
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Elijah and the Out of this World Adventure Content Depot 1583691
- Loading history…
Elijah and the Out of this World Adventure Linux Depot 1583692
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update