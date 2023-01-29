 Skip to content

Elijah and the Out of this World Adventure update for 29 January 2023

Update 1.95

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added Steam Deck optimizations so the UI should looks the same whether you play it on PC or on the Steam Deck. It looks pretty good so check it out and play on the go and then when you get home you can play it at home.

  • Improved the lighting effects.

