Crawl Tactics update for 29 January 2023

1.5.3.1 (Hot fix)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fix / Bug: Odd path planning around floor traps.
Bug fix / Bug: Protection and Dark Protection and magic protection potion not working.

