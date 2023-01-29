Bug fix / Bug: Odd path planning around floor traps.
Bug fix / Bug: Protection and Dark Protection and magic protection potion not working.
Crawl Tactics update for 29 January 2023
1.5.3.1 (Hot fix)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
