v0.21 Patch Notes

[FIXES & CHANGES]
GAMEPLAY
- Slightly increased the range AI detects it can do a melee in some specific interactions to accomodate the way characters now shift slightly towards the ball
- Fixed a bug with the AI that would sometimes cause a crash
- Fixed ball clashes so the ball always moves in the right direction relative to who is winning
- Losing a ball clash now causes you to be stunned for slightly longer
- Added a small input buffer of 5 frames to the spin inputs when performing a melee, projectile, super or hyper move. This means if you release both the spin input and the melee charge at the same time, as frequently many players seem to do, you're much more likely to still do the spin
- Rhapsody projectile now draws the notes always the correct way round
- Rhapsody projectile no longer stuns the casting Rhapsody during their spawning at certain angles
- Fixed a bug with Rhapsody's projectile that would cause a crash if it hit a player
- Changed shape of Rhapsody's Hyper move soundwaves' hitboxes from box to elipse and increased hitbox size in a backwards direction slightly
- Made it so when Rhapsody's Hyper Amp connects with the ball, it causes the ball to be stunned for 15 frames and moves it to the amps position so it doesn't pass the amp before the soundwaves can effect it when travelling fast or at odd angles
- Crabhammers Hyper move mech now correctly exits the arena when ending, even if it's ended early
- Crabhammers Hyper move mech flipper claws no longer stay on the field invisibly effecting the ball's speed after being used once
- Crabhammers Hyper move flippers should no longer not return the ball in some cases after the move has already been used earlier in the match
- Reduced the audio ducking effect from goal scoring so the music volume isn't as greatly reduced
- Changed the way the in match music LPF and HPF effects are applied using GameMaker's new built in audio effects. Previously I had to achieve this by having multiple audio files for the same song and dynamically blending between them. If players are happy with the new sound I'll remove the old HPF and LPF audio files which should reduce the total game size by a decent amount. If not then I'll revert back to the old way
- Gameplay HUD now fades in at the start of a match/mode rather than instantly appearing
MENUS
- Added win percentage to Hall of Fame character Match Up table
- Character Match Up table now highlights currently selected row making it easier to tell which character's win rates you are looking at
