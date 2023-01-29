Tiny patch 29.01.

bugfixes
-thorns+blind+broccoli interaction fixed
-heavy+pull interaction fixed
-ronin saving and loading issue fixed
-cyborc boss encounter wrong position fixed
-gigantize no longer calculates improperly
other
-armor status indicator added
-several ability descriptions improved
balance
-hag boss has 6 less hp
-giant belt provides 1 hp down from 3
A Bit of Tactics update for 29 January 2023
bugfixes
