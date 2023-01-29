Major Update v1.5a

Update details
- New competition system, Old static cup & league system is removed.
- In-game tactics and substitutions
- Manual investment and ticket cards.
- New visuals.
- Improved ball physics.
- Improved AI.
- Smoother animations.
All user data is wiped.
