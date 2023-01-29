 Skip to content

WFO World Football Online update for 29 January 2023

Major Update v1.5a

Build 10429445

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update details

  • New competition system, Old static cup & league system is removed.
  • In-game tactics and substitutions
  • Manual investment and ticket cards.
  • New visuals.
  • Improved ball physics.
  • Improved AI.
  • Smoother animations.

All user data is wiped.

