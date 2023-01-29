- Balanced level requirements.
- Rebalanced security buildings.
- Fixed minor bugs.
- Fixed satisfaction calculations.
- Fixed visual bugs.
Space Station Tycoon update for 29 January 2023
0.9.4 Bug Fixes and Balancing
Patchnotes via Steam Community
