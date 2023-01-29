 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Caveman Stories update for 29 January 2023

Added full Joystick Controller support!

Share · View all patches · Build 10429307 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another small but very necessary quality of life improvement:

Listening to the community requests, now you can play Caveman Stories entirely using a Joystick! :)

Changed files in this update

Caveman Stories Content Depot 814591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link