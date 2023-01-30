Share · View all patches · Build 10429288 · Last edited 30 January 2023 – 04:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Updated on January 30

Note: With the increase of game content, due to the different computer configurations of each person, there may be a little stagnation in daily or combat.

[Update content]

Update the [Forbidden Area] area of the game layout. Poisoning attribute modification rules: The rate of acceleration in battle is modified (the acceleration function will cause the skill animation to flash, and it is recommended to start it as required. At the same time, please note that after starting the acceleration, any animation effect of the daily screen will also accelerate, and the game may crash due to fast animation acceleration and frequent switching in battle. Please use it carefully.) Increase the appearance probability of elite enemies in all maps and caves. Repair the BUG in the battle. The specific performance is as follows: (For example, the teammate has role A and role B, and role A is attached with an abnormal state, such as sleep, etc. After role B removes the abnormal state of role A, it returns to role A, and role A uses skills that do not consume a round, and an error will be reported at this time) This problem has been repaired. Repair the BUG of the yuan nerve pills. Some sets of 4-piece sets of additional attribute modifications are as follows:

[Note] Set 1: Gold 6-star Set 2: Black 7-star

Cast Iron Suit 1: [Critical Hit Dodge 100%] changed to [Gain money+50%]

Cast Iron Suit II: [Critical Hit+40%] is changed to [Pharmacological Knowledge+50%]

Eight Wastes Suit 1: [Immune to sneak attack] is changed to [Increase the chance of preemptive attack]

Demon Subduing, Sapphire and Blood Drink Set 2: [TP automatic recovery+25%] is changed to [gain money+50%]

Dragon Tooth, Thunder, and Heaven's Kill suit 1: [Physical Counterattack+20%] is changed to [Agility+100%]

Dragon Tooth, Thunderbolt and Tianzhu Suit II: [MP Automatic Recovery+10%] is changed to [Lucky+100%]

Relying on Heaven, Magic Dragon, Razor, Metal Set II: [HP Auto Reply+15%] is changed to [Gain Money+50%]

Red Dragon, Blood Skull, Blood Ink Yang, Lingbao Set 1: [Magic Dodge+25%] changed to [Physical Damage Resistance+25%]

Red Dragon, Blood Skull, Blood Ink Yang, Lingbao Set 2: [Magic Counterattack+20%] is changed to [Magic Damage Resistance+25%]

Angry Dragon, Death, Arc Light and Sunset Suit 2: [Physical Dodge+20%] is changed to [Increased Preemptive Attack Rate]