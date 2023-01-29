- Vendor now sells more items
- The number and quality of items found in the shop now depend on the player's rank
- Misc fixes to Vendor UI
- Mail surcoat armor (Wound) now varies with team color.
Griefhelm update for 29 January 2023
Vendor Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Griefhelm Content Depot 1125331
