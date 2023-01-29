 Skip to content

Griefhelm update for 29 January 2023

Vendor Fixes

Build 10429263

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Vendor now sells more items
  • The number and quality of items found in the shop now depend on the player's rank
  • Misc fixes to Vendor UI
  • Mail surcoat armor (Wound) now varies with team color.

Griefhelm Content Depot 1125331
