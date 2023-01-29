New thing to build & Bug Fixed / Update 1.31 Experimental

New things you can build around our Survival Camp
I have added items that you can craft.
- I added a door to attach to our wall
- I added a platform that we can install behind our defense walls
- I added a torch to light up our survival camp at night
- I added a Small Chest to stock more items
Bug Fixed
- Problem with sell item with the Market Place
- Prepare Order not show available resources
- When close chest, popup item stay show
- Victor not detect agressive animal
- The wagon shows unavailable even if it has in stock
and other bug fixed ...
Changed depots in testing branch