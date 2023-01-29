 Skip to content

Alek - The Lost Kingdom update for 29 January 2023

New thing to build & Bug Fixed / Update 1.31 Experimental

New things you can build around our Survival Camp

I have added items that you can craft.

  • I added a door to attach to our wall
  • I added a platform that we can install behind our defense walls
  • I added a torch to light up our survival camp at night
  • I added a Small Chest to stock more items

Bug Fixed
  • Problem with sell item with the Market Place
  • Prepare Order not show available resources
  • When close chest, popup item stay show
  • Victor not detect agressive animal
  • The wagon shows unavailable even if it has in stock

and other bug fixed ...

