That's a lot of pixels! update for 29 January 2023

First update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10429233 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.2 is now live :)

-- CHANGELOG --

New

  • A new minigame in Run and Gun style
  • Another new minigame, inspired by those old FPS on NES
  • Full gamepad support. Every menu is now navigable with gamepad
  • Joystick support
  • Changed buttons labels in keybinding to avoid confusions

Fixes

  • Keybinding not saving
  • Audio and SFX volume not saving
  • Enemy and player bullets going through levels in library mode
  • Red borders around bats
  • Library mode bugging when losing/winning right before timer end
  • Some SFX playing on the audio soundtrack
  • Inconsistent blocks speed between library and arena mode

