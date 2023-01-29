First update!

Update 0.2 is now live :)
-- CHANGELOG --
New
- A new minigame in Run and Gun style
- Another new minigame, inspired by those old FPS on NES
- Full gamepad support. Every menu is now navigable with gamepad
- Joystick support
- Changed buttons labels in keybinding to avoid confusions
Fixes
- Keybinding not saving
- Audio and SFX volume not saving
- Enemy and player bullets going through levels in library mode
- Red borders around bats
- Library mode bugging when losing/winning right before timer end
- Some SFX playing on the audio soundtrack
- Inconsistent blocks speed between library and arena mode
Changed files in this update