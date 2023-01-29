 Skip to content

Periphery update for 29 January 2023

Update January 29th.

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now each new tank, transport, destroyer increases the population by 2, dreadnought by 3.
  • New tank model. In addition, HP (from 200 to 300), attack (from 0-100 to 50-200), view and attack radius (from 5 to 10) have been significantly increased for the tank. At the same time, the tank's movement speed is slightly reduced and the reload time is increased from 1.5 sec. up to 5 sec. Plus, the production of a tank now requires a wood resource.
  • Sniper view and attack radius increased by 2 (from 10 to 12). Sniper maximum damage reduced from 200 to 150.
  • Soldier attack range reduced from 6 to 5.
  • Minimize buttons have been added to the main menu and exit menu.
  • A button has been added to the wiki window to go to the Steam forum page.

