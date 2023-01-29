-Completely Revamped level 94

-Added the China Lake grenade launcher

-Added a new entity: elusive windows. They drain more sanity, have a black figure behind them, and will teleport when shot

-Added paths to level 14 and upgraded the graphics

-Added rice crispy treats, a tasty food item only found in the frontrooms sadly

-Added more props to level 571's entrance in level 17

-Added an infinitely generated arena map

-You can now grab mags out of all 3 ak guns

-Fixed a wrongly displayed bottle in level 13's bartending minigame

-Redid level 0 dark

-Redid the snow particles

-Made seal flex grabbable

-Made skee ball easier

-Scuba thrusters now only work on level 7

-Shooting the window entities will make their lights go out

-Improved the stair collision on Newton's Realtor building

-Improved the general lighting on level 1020

-Aligned the lights in Level 0 Sandbox

-Changed the 1911 firing noise

-Removed the bipod from the BAR

-The gatekeeper's capacity is now 4 + one in the chamber

-The correct sized shells come out of the BAR

-Heavily optimized the poolrooms and devrooms

-You now hold shotgun shells differently

-Adjusted the 1911's slide

-The m10's material is now more beat-up

-The G28's fire rate has been increased slightly