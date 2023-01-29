-Completely Revamped level 94
-Added the China Lake grenade launcher
-Added a new entity: elusive windows. They drain more sanity, have a black figure behind them, and will teleport when shot
-Added paths to level 14 and upgraded the graphics
-Added rice crispy treats, a tasty food item only found in the frontrooms sadly
-Added more props to level 571's entrance in level 17
-Added an infinitely generated arena map
-You can now grab mags out of all 3 ak guns
-Fixed a wrongly displayed bottle in level 13's bartending minigame
-Redid level 0 dark
-Redid the snow particles
-Made seal flex grabbable
-Made skee ball easier
-Scuba thrusters now only work on level 7
-Shooting the window entities will make their lights go out
-Improved the stair collision on Newton's Realtor building
-Improved the general lighting on level 1020
-Aligned the lights in Level 0 Sandbox
-Changed the 1911 firing noise
-Removed the bipod from the BAR
-The gatekeeper's capacity is now 4 + one in the chamber
-The correct sized shells come out of the BAR
-Heavily optimized the poolrooms and devrooms
-You now hold shotgun shells differently
-Adjusted the 1911's slide
-The m10's material is now more beat-up
-The G28's fire rate has been increased slightly
BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 29 January 2023
V. 2.43
