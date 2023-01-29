V8 Beta 11 now available

Share · View all patches · Build 10429146 · Last edited 29 January 2023 – 16:39:02 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A new V8 beta version update release is available. Hopefully the final release will be available in February.

You can either switch your current Steam installation to be the new beta or download a separate version to run it independently. Find all information you need at Beta Version Details

Please post feedback to Beta Version Forum Category

Changes

Fix: Color selection indicators in gradient display did not scale properly with high DPI displays.

Fix: When switching between two projects with the same layout assigned to them, then default layout was used sometimes.

Fix: Displaying invalid 3d view (anaglyph) when stereo drawing base offset > project with half size. In that case 3d display is not applied now because it's an invalid setting.

Fix: Internal error when creating a text brush without giving a text.

Fix: Win key + M did not only minimize the main window. Other windows staid open.

Fix: The stereo drawing 3d view (anaglyph, interlace) only worked the stereo drawing mode was enabled. It's now independent from actually using stereo draw tooling. If 3d view is enabled then it's used.

Fix: Internal random error when adding a new gradient in the gradient selection window.

Fix: Free Edition allowed "even segments" line snap, but should not.

Fix: Random internal errors when using transformation tools.

Fix: "The System Font could not be loaded!" appeared when starting first time.

Fix: Magic Wand Brush Grab tool did not show current cursor position coordinates.

Fix: mouse wheel not usable on tool options dialog.

Fix: Error message appears when double activating a transformation tool (free, rotate...)

Fix: Font too large on time line with some systems, when using DPI scaling.

Improving high DPI scaling. Theer where still some UI elements that did not behave correctly.

Added some hint for the gradient list button

Auto brush handle with grab tools now allowed in Free Edition.

Animation playback start/end definition now allowed in Free Edition.

Default grid colors now darker (#505050).

Pattern grids now allowed in Free Edition.

Free Edition now allows using the selection tool set completely..

Now the program stops if documents folder can not be used to store config data. This prevents errors that follow later, because that data is required.

Settings folder is now <documents>\Pro Motion NG - V8 (- Beta)

Documentation (help file) updated.