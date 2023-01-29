 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bodies of Water (VR) update for 29 January 2023

1/28/2023 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10429124 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added some extra bonuses for finding all of the Doubloons, Shells, and Artifacts on each level also...

Take care!

Changed files in this update

Bodies of Water (VR) Content Depot 1639481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link