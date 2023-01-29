 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pedigree Tactics update for 29 January 2023

January 29, 2023 update notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10429112 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a rare softlock that could occur during the enemy's movement phase.

Please report any other bugs or issues you encounter on the forum so that they can be fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2024991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link