SailSim update for 29 January 2023

Minor Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10429097 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The link in the Leader Board to Steam was incorrect. Fixed it. It takes you to the Achievements menu but for now the default Unreal function doesn't want to work properly so ill leave it there. Just navigate where you need when on the screen. Its the same page essentially in the Community Hub.

