The link in the Leader Board to Steam was incorrect. Fixed it. It takes you to the Achievements menu but for now the default Unreal function doesn't want to work properly so ill leave it there. Just navigate where you need when on the screen. Its the same page essentially in the Community Hub.
SailSim update for 29 January 2023
Minor Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update