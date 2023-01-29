 Skip to content

Volvalis update for 29 January 2023

Trial by Fire Update

Trial by Fire Update

Version 0.2997.2

--New content added.
--Major bug which impeded game progression squashed.
--A bug which displayed the wrong chapter name on save screen after Chapter One squashed.
--Increased volume of ship BGM.
--Improved message dialogue at Item Vendor in Demeter Cave.
--Improved choreography at Adiri Forest.
--Tweaked enemy stats.
--Fixed a bug that would improperly display a treasure chest graphic in Appolla Castle area.
--Tweaked item/weapon/armor shop order and contents.

