Trial by Fire Update

Version 0.2997.2

--New content added.

--Major bug which impeded game progression squashed.

--A bug which displayed the wrong chapter name on save screen after Chapter One squashed.

--Increased volume of ship BGM.

--Improved message dialogue at Item Vendor in Demeter Cave.

--Improved choreography at Adiri Forest.

--Tweaked enemy stats.

--Fixed a bug that would improperly display a treasure chest graphic in Appolla Castle area.

--Tweaked item/weapon/armor shop order and contents.

