Patch Notes 1/29

Bug fixes:
- Fixed issue where in-game options sometimes wouldn't properly update
- Fixed issue where black's effect to send from deck to grave wasn't finding correct targets
Gameplay Changes:
- Cards that trigger off of events happening to themselves no longer need to be in their expected zone to trigger.
- --(ex. unit dying with a replacement that shuffles it back into the deck will still trigger the dies effect, or a unit that survives one attacker to die to another will still trigger a survives damage effect from the first hit, ETB effects that die to a static before triggering should now trigger)
- Creatures should be a better at having their stats update clientside in the middle of combat.
- Changed regular battles on the first floor to be easier
