 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Simulacrum update for 29 January 2023

Patch Notes 1/29

Share · View all patches · Build 10429011 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed issue where in-game options sometimes wouldn't properly update
  • Fixed issue where black's effect to send from deck to grave wasn't finding correct targets

Gameplay Changes:

  • Cards that trigger off of events happening to themselves no longer need to be in their expected zone to trigger.
  • --(ex. unit dying with a replacement that shuffles it back into the deck will still trigger the dies effect, or a unit that survives one attacker to die to another will still trigger a survives damage effect from the first hit, ETB effects that die to a static before triggering should now trigger)
  • Creatures should be a better at having their stats update clientside in the middle of combat.
  • Changed regular battles on the first floor to be easier

Changed files in this update

Depot 2263511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link