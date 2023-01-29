 Skip to content

Arrogation: Unlight of Day update for 29 January 2023

January 29th update

Build 10428990 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the water curtain at the crash problem
  2. Optimize the final boss battle experience problems
  3. Optimize part of the archive problem
  4. Optimize the interactive operation experience
  5. Optimized the lighting problem
  6. Optimized part of the music sound problems
  7. Optimized the display problem when the stamina is exhausted
  8. Fixed the problem of not being able to refuel in some cases
  9. Fixed the problem of not being able to take medicine in some cases
  10. Fixed the problem of players flying out of the map when climbing ladders
  11. Fixed part of the terrain problem
  12. Fixed the problem of warehouse BOSS blocking the door
  13. Added a new key prompt when blowing the flute

