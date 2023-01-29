- Fixed the water curtain at the crash problem
- Optimize the final boss battle experience problems
- Optimize part of the archive problem
- Optimize the interactive operation experience
- Optimized the lighting problem
- Optimized part of the music sound problems
- Optimized the display problem when the stamina is exhausted
- Fixed the problem of not being able to refuel in some cases
- Fixed the problem of not being able to take medicine in some cases
- Fixed the problem of players flying out of the map when climbing ladders
- Fixed part of the terrain problem
- Fixed the problem of warehouse BOSS blocking the door
- Added a new key prompt when blowing the flute
Arrogation: Unlight of Day update for 29 January 2023
January 29th update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
