Cambrian Dawn update for 29 January 2023

Fallotaspidella and Parafallotaspis

Cambrian Dawn update for 29 January 2023

Build 10428939 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! today I would like to introduce you to two brand new Trilobite friends!

Fallotaspidella:

Parafallotaspis:

Enjoy the update! Until next time.

