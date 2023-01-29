 Skip to content

Akari: School Trip update for 29 January 2023

Update 1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I enhanced the ambiance of the first scene with improved lighting, added exciting Achievements to the game, resolved the pesky bug where the mouse cursor would persist after pressing E, and introduced a volume slider accessible through the Esc button.

