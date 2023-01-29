I enhanced the ambiance of the first scene with improved lighting, added exciting Achievements to the game, resolved the pesky bug where the mouse cursor would persist after pressing E, and introduced a volume slider accessible through the Esc button.
Akari: School Trip update for 29 January 2023
Update 1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
