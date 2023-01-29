-
Updated the UAV drone so that it will follow you more closely. I've also reduced the delay between being able to re-task the drone so it allows faster strikes.
Corrected a bug when targeting vehicles via the threat display which would sometimes misalign the laser marker causing all laser guided missiles, including TOWs and UAV missiles, to possibly miss.
Added slider in the Game Settings menu to set the speed of the Relative Collective control.
Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 29 January 2023
Front Lines Beta Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed depots in frontlines branch