Death in the Water 2 update for 29 January 2023

ver 1.0.3

Build 10428861

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some bug fixes and tweaks:

  • Fixed an issue that would prevent the game from saving/loading correctly on first launch of the game
  • Fixed an issue that would cause the compass to hide
  • Pressing Escape on End of Dive screen will give a confirmation prompt
  • Pressing Escape on End of Dive screen will now only work on the Start tab
  • Goggles would always show on the next dive even if you had set it to disabled
  • If you Saved & Exited to Main Menu then Started a new game it would reset your score, gold, and items

