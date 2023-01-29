Some bug fixes and tweaks:
- Fixed an issue that would prevent the game from saving/loading correctly on first launch of the game
- Fixed an issue that would cause the compass to hide
- Pressing Escape on End of Dive screen will give a confirmation prompt
- Pressing Escape on End of Dive screen will now only work on the Start tab
- Goggles would always show on the next dive even if you had set it to disabled
- If you Saved & Exited to Main Menu then Started a new game it would reset your score, gold, and items
Changed files in this update