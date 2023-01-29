 Skip to content

Cryptr update for 29 January 2023

Jan 29 patch notes

Build 10428803 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch updates the following:

  • Fixed skeleton mage minion not spawning.
  • Fixed talent point reset not scaling stat points properly for strength classes.
  • Added a 20 sec timer at the start of the main menu that changes to the player selection menu once the timer finishes.
  • Added UI icons to mana and HP pots that will show when the player is near them.
  • Added UI icons to treasure that display when the player is near it.
  • Added sound for when the player picks up treasure.
  • Added new icons for strength, defense, and magic stat icons.
  • Fixed blurry pixel resolution for the quest HUD scroll canvas.
  • Fixed blurry pixel resolution for ability timers and stats.
  • Added a pause menu option that allows the player to toggle on/off text on the health and mana orbs to show the player's current health and mana.
  • Added Raven animals to the first level.

