Jan 29 patch notes

This patch updates the following:
- Fixed skeleton mage minion not spawning.
- Fixed talent point reset not scaling stat points properly for strength classes.
- Added a 20 sec timer at the start of the main menu that changes to the player selection menu once the timer finishes.
- Added UI icons to mana and HP pots that will show when the player is near them.
- Added UI icons to treasure that display when the player is near it.
- Added sound for when the player picks up treasure.
- Added new icons for strength, defense, and magic stat icons.
- Fixed blurry pixel resolution for the quest HUD scroll canvas.
- Fixed blurry pixel resolution for ability timers and stats.
- Added a pause menu option that allows the player to toggle on/off text on the health and mana orbs to show the player's current health and mana.
- Added Raven animals to the first level.
Changed files in this update