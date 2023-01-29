Update 1.1.1 LIVE NOW!

This is a small update with a HUGE quality of life improvement for those who start doing more extensive creation with Robo Maestro: sorting and filtering the list of loops! Here's what's in this update:
In the drop down to select a loop you now get additional options. Note that these ONLY appear when there are at least 20 loops. These are the filtering options:
- Sort by name, by name (descending), by recently opened and by recently created.
- Option to filter loops by typing in text (only loops with that text in the name are shown).
- Option to hide all loops starting with "Unnamed".
- Option to hide all loops starting with "Maestro Autosave".
Fixed a bug that made it possible to rename a loop to a name that was already in use, after which one of the loops wasn't selectable anymore until the game was restarted.
Enjoy!
(Note that I've got a very busy period ahead, so it will probably be a while before I get around to the next update.)
