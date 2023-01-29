Update 1.1.1 LIVE NOW!

This is a small update with a HUGE quality of life improvement for those who start doing more extensive creation with Robo Maestro: sorting and filtering the list of loops! Here's what's in this update:

In the drop down to select a loop you now get additional options. Note that these ONLY appear when there are at least 20 loops. These are the filtering options: Sort by name, by name (descending), by recently opened and by recently created. Option to filter loops by typing in text (only loops with that text in the name are shown). Option to hide all loops starting with "Unnamed". Option to hide all loops starting with "Maestro Autosave".

Fixed a bug that made it possible to rename a loop to a name that was already in use, after which one of the loops wasn't selectable anymore until the game was restarted.

Enjoy!

(Note that I've got a very busy period ahead, so it will probably be a while before I get around to the next update.)