Robo Maestro update for 29 January 2023

Update 1.1.1 LIVE NOW!

Update 1.1.1 LIVE NOW!

Build 10428776

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small update with a HUGE quality of life improvement for those who start doing more extensive creation with Robo Maestro: sorting and filtering the list of loops! Here's what's in this update:

  • In the drop down to select a loop you now get additional options. Note that these ONLY appear when there are at least 20 loops. These are the filtering options:

    • Sort by name, by name (descending), by recently opened and by recently created.
    • Option to filter loops by typing in text (only loops with that text in the name are shown).
    • Option to hide all loops starting with "Unnamed".
    • Option to hide all loops starting with "Maestro Autosave".

  • Fixed a bug that made it possible to rename a loop to a name that was already in use, after which one of the loops wasn't selectable anymore until the game was restarted.

Enjoy!

(Note that I've got a very busy period ahead, so it will probably be a while before I get around to the next update.)

