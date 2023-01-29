BHSI 3.0.0 Complete Version update logs

Before introducing the update log, please allow us to say a little foreword.

After a long time, the official version of Blackhoops is finally finished. Even though it took a lot of time and energy, we think it's worth it. And without your help and support, it couldn't be fully presented.

Our programmer is really great. He implements a lot of ideas that we couldn't achieve before!

Our translator is also really good(well... not really), he revised and proofread the script for us many times!

We also have a fictional person who makes background music for us.

And, of course, a cat.

And our friends on Patreon and HicceArs who support us are so cool. They provide us with so many awesome ideas!

And the people who played the Early access version, they were really cut. They submitted problems with the version for us!

Thank you very much!

But the story of the Blackhoops is not over yet. I am sure it will meet you again soon.

Thank you all for your support, and I hope you will be much happier in the New Year!

TiGaRi -works-

2023

Gamepad mode:

Now you can play with a gamepad.

New ICONS have also been added to the UI and action prompts, which appear when using the gamepad.

Play manual:

You can now view the system guidelines in the Hoop menu.

If you missed some tutorials, or forgot how to do them, you can check them out here again.

The manual also provides instructions on how to play on the gamepad mode.

Other updates and optimizations

The image of the fourth final ending was redrawn.

In the prologue, the Hoop menu will automatically open after the end of the system guide.