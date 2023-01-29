 Skip to content

SailSim update for 29 January 2023

Integration

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've spent this week integrating SailSim into Steam and Google Play Games (On Android).

Now all the Leader Boards and achievements from each platform are visible within the simulator. This makes things much simpler when watching scores and Achievements.

Also the Achievement system is now also working on SailSim itself and saves them locally. It will sync to Steam when it can so there is no chance of missing a beat.

Will have a small break today and will start working on additional Lessons, Challenges and Adventures.

Enjoy the Simulator and share your scores :)

