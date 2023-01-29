Update 2023.01.29.0

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2023.01.29.0

FIX:

Marta: fixed the wrong Close Attack (punch) range

Barabasz: fixed a bug with Long Guard aiming at 0,0,0

Fixed a bunch of bugs where characters were not lowering their swords at 0 Stamina

Marie: fixed a bug where she was able to do some normal attacks at 0 stamina

Isabella: fixed a bug where she was able to do some normal attacks at 0 stamina

Fixed a bug where the final hit sound would sometimes stop playing

TWEAK:

Samuel: Better distance animation blending in Y and Fwd + Y attacks to avoid overshooting

Samuel: Better (Hight Guard) Fwd + Y attack animation trajectory

Shorter next Attack delay after getting blocked (from 0.3s to 0.16s). This does not apply to combos that were input BEFORE the first attack was blocked, they execute without delays. Also remember that guarding works normally, only next attacks are delayed, so it's not a "stun".

Marie: she now does Close Attacks (punches) also when pressing backward or standing in place, not only when pressing forward

Marie, Marta: just a bit larger tip thrust detectors

(test) - longer "to neutral" blade transitions after guarding (it will affect blade trajectory when riposting after blocking!) Stamina: If you drop to 0 Stamina, you will start recovering it after 2.5 seconds, instead of the usual 1. With 0 stamina autoguard doesn't work and "Tired" attacks replace the regular ones.

Stamina: you lower your weapon when Stamina is below 5, instead of 0. You can still attack normally, but autoguard doesn't work below 5.

NEW:

the base value of the next Attack delay after getting blocked can be adjusted in Options (temporary for testing)

new feature: If you just blocked a low attack (so your sword is low) and you pressed a high attack to riposte, the attack will have a slight delay, to compensate for the blade traveling time. But if you riposte also with a low attack, there will be no delays.

And the other way around - if you block a high attack, and you riposte with a low attack, there will be a slight delay. But if you block a high attack and you also riposte with a high attack, there will be no delays, because your blade is already high.