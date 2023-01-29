Update, Version 20230129











English

############Content##############

[Relationships]Added Kristin's relationship display. (It requires you have met her first.)

[Relationships]As you can develop sexual relationships with Kristin, her relationship levels are a bit more complex than Alicia's. The system will check if you have unlocked the romance cutscene in Ardham Hotel.

[Relationships]Added Eve's relationship display. (It requires you have met her first.)

[Relationships]Added Aleister Weishaupt's relationship display. (It requires you have met him first. He is annoyed with you by default.)

[Relationships]Added Mephisto's relationship display. (It's unlocked by default. Unless you make him really like you or hate you, he is just trying to corrupt you most of the time.)

[Relationships]Added Harold Yin's relationship display. (It requires you to have left the airport.)

[Relationships] Positive relationship bar is now displayed in green.

[GPA]You can now exchange GPA coins for Dust of History.

简体中文

############Content##############

【关系】加入了克莉丝汀的关系显示。（需要你见到过她之后才会显示。）

【关系】因为你和克莉丝汀可能发展性关系，所以她的关系等级相对于艾丽西亚而言更为复杂。系统会检查你是否已经解锁了在阿德汉姆旅馆的过场动画并将其反应到关系等级当中。

【关系】加入了伊芙的关系显示。（需要你见到过她之后才会显示。）

【关系】加入了魏萨普的关系显示。（需要你见到过他之后才会显示。默认状态下他对你是厌烦的态度。）

【关系】加入了梅菲斯特的关系显示。（默认解锁，除非你让他非常喜欢或讨厌你，大部分时间，他对你抱着试图引导你堕落的态度。）

【关系】加入了哈罗德·殷的关系显示。（离开机场后解锁。）

【关系】正面的关系状态条现在会用绿色显示。

【GPA】你现在可以用GPA金币兑换历史的尘埃。