OldwardTown
- Added objects to allow easy access to roofs
- The character won't slide anymore on roofs
MothersTank Winter
- Removed christmas decoration
AbanondedVillage Winter
- Removed christmas decoration
- Added objects to allow easy access to roofs
- The character won't slide anymore on roofs
AbanondedVillage
- Added objects to allow easy access to roofs
- The character won't slide anymore on roofs
Nilan
- Canal can now be easily climbed
Weapon skins
- Micro Uzi Red & Blue
- XenTech 8 Sky
- S871 Valencia
Misc
- Plague: Slightly increased zombie health
- Plague: Lasermines can now be destroyed with a single secondary hit
- TheWaves: Decreased final AP reward
- Now the button to spectate is always available, with a maximum wait of 5 seconds
- Modified speed when climbing sloped surfaces
