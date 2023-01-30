 Skip to content

Zombie Carnage 2 update for 30 January 2023

1.13.3

1.13.3

Build 10428683

Patchnotes via Steam Community

OldwardTown

  • Added objects to allow easy access to roofs
  • The character won't slide anymore on roofs

MothersTank Winter

  • Removed christmas decoration

AbanondedVillage Winter

  • Removed christmas decoration
  • Added objects to allow easy access to roofs
  • The character won't slide anymore on roofs

AbanondedVillage

  • Added objects to allow easy access to roofs
  • The character won't slide anymore on roofs

Nilan

  • Canal can now be easily climbed

Weapon skins

  • Micro Uzi Red & Blue
  • XenTech 8 Sky
  • S871 Valencia

Misc

  • Plague: Slightly increased zombie health
  • Plague: Lasermines can now be destroyed with a single secondary hit
  • TheWaves: Decreased final AP reward
  • Now the button to spectate is always available, with a maximum wait of 5 seconds
  • Modified speed when climbing sloped surfaces

