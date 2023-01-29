The newly added item description system allows players to obtain detailed item information
New setting option: LOCK PLAYER ROTATION WITH CAMERA. After selection, you can use the mouse to set player rotation
Replace the original ray detection of the pickup center with capsule detection, which increases the range of pickup
Increase the brightness of flashlight and the irradiable angle
The spotlights of the "subway" map in the classic mode have been adjusted, and the final ladder climbing has become black screen transmission
苟延残喘 update for 29 January 2023
Add item description system and set new options
