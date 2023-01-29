Add item description system and set new options

The newly added item description system allows players to obtain detailed item information

New setting option: LOCK PLAYER ROTATION WITH CAMERA. After selection, you can use the mouse to set player rotation

Replace the original ray detection of the pickup center with capsule detection, which increases the range of pickup

Increase the brightness of flashlight and the irradiable angle

The spotlights of the "subway" map in the classic mode have been adjusted, and the final ladder climbing has become black screen transmission