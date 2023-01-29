Torecower 1.2.0 is out! Talents, NG+ and more!

We recently completed one month since the launch of Torecower, and we are happy to bring you a HUGE update.
New mechanics have been added, making the game more dynamic and enhancing your in-game experience, as well as addressing many of the received feedback.
Additions
- NG+: progressive difficulty and additional waves;
- Weekly leaderboard: Get on the top 5 against players from the previous 7 days
- Talents: persistent upgrades to compose your build;
- Rebalancing: Your towers now have HP and can be destroyed;
- Support class: Healers to help with the new tower damage mechanics;
- Skill tree: new skills and ordering;
- Mac OS version.
Towers
- Exploder: shooter class that explode on AoE range;
- Cannon: arcane (previous shooter) that split itself in many bolts;
- Blizzard: frost tower that slows enemies on a fixed area;
- Magician: frost (previous arcane) class which slows and damage enemies on a lightning chain;
- Healer: support class which can generate a healing orb on hitting an enemy (doesn't damage them);
- Medic: support class that heals nearby allies every X time;
Talents
- Arcane Stalking: 20% more initial homing on arcane projectiles;
- Friendly Fire: Enemy explosions damage nearby enemies
- Frost Bite: Ice towers briefly stuns enemy before slowing it
- Greedy: Bank towers also collect coins
- Reflection: Shooter projectiles bounces towards closest enemy
- Reinforcement: Gives an extra shield bar for all towers
Quality of life
⦁ Spacebar to toggle in-game shop, esc for leaving menus;
⦁ New "pause on lose focus" setting, so you can keep playing while doing other things;
⦁ Game rebalance: better progression, economy and need of a good strategy to winl
⦁ Many more minor tweaks!
We hope you enjoy these changes. Feel free to report bugs and send overall thoughts of the update. Along the way many things have changed, and thanks to your support and feedback we can advance more and more in our project.
Changed files in this update