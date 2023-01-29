Torecower 1.2.0 is out! Talents, NG+ and more!

We recently completed one month since the launch of Torecower, and we are happy to bring you a HUGE update.

New mechanics have been added, making the game more dynamic and enhancing your in-game experience, as well as addressing many of the received feedback.

Additions

NG+: progressive difficulty and additional waves;

progressive difficulty and additional waves; Weekly leaderboard: Get on the top 5 against players from the previous 7 days

Get on the top 5 against players from the previous 7 days Talents: persistent upgrades to compose your build;

persistent upgrades to compose your build; Rebalancing: Your towers now have HP and can be destroyed;

Your towers now have HP and can be destroyed; Support class: Healers to help with the new tower damage mechanics;

Healers to help with the new tower damage mechanics; Skill tree: new skills and ordering;

new skills and ordering; Mac OS version.

Towers

Exploder: shooter class that explode on AoE range;

shooter class that explode on AoE range; Cannon: arcane (previous shooter) that split itself in many bolts;

arcane (previous shooter) that split itself in many bolts; Blizzard: frost tower that slows enemies on a fixed area;

frost tower that slows enemies on a fixed area; Magician: frost (previous arcane) class which slows and damage enemies on a lightning chain;

frost (previous arcane) class which slows and damage enemies on a lightning chain; Healer: support class which can generate a healing orb on hitting an enemy (doesn't damage them);

support class which can generate a healing orb on hitting an enemy (doesn't damage them); Medic: support class that heals nearby allies every X time;

Talents

Arcane Stalking: 20% more initial homing on arcane projectiles;

20% more initial homing on arcane projectiles; Friendly Fire: Enemy explosions damage nearby enemies

Enemy explosions damage nearby enemies Frost Bite: Ice towers briefly stuns enemy before slowing it

Ice towers briefly stuns enemy before slowing it Greedy: Bank towers also collect coins

Bank towers also collect coins Reflection: Shooter projectiles bounces towards closest enemy

Shooter projectiles bounces towards closest enemy Reinforcement: Gives an extra shield bar for all towers

Quality of life

⦁ Spacebar to toggle in-game shop, esc for leaving menus;

⦁ New "pause on lose focus" setting, so you can keep playing while doing other things;

⦁ Game rebalance: better progression, economy and need of a good strategy to winl

⦁ Many more minor tweaks!

We hope you enjoy these changes. Feel free to report bugs and send overall thoughts of the update. Along the way many things have changed, and thanks to your support and feedback we can advance more and more in our project.

