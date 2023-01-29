 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 29 January 2023

Bug Fixes and Feature Updates

Build 10428618

  • Fixed a bug that caused a soft crash in the engine when bad texture data was loaded.
  • Fixed an issue with setting low RGBA values in the editor.
  • Fixed issue with map preview (re: Teleport command).
  • Added vertical-only movement.
  • Added support for file upgraders when data types change.

