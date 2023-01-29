Bug Fixes and Feature Updates

- Fixed a bug that caused a soft crash in the engine when bad texture data was loaded.
- Fixed an issue with setting low RGBA values in the editor.
- Fixed issue with map preview (re: Teleport command).
- Added vertical-only movement.
- Added support for file upgraders when data types change.
