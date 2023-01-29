 Skip to content

1941 - Operation Barbarossa update for 29 January 2023

Improve advance/exchange dialog usability by adding a selected piece preview.

1941 - Operation Barbarossa update for 29 January 2023 · Build 10428582 · Last edited by Wendy

Improved advance/exchange dialog usability by adding a selected piece preview to the bottom left corner. Also made some tweaks to hopefully reduce / remove the cases where the background image is rendered above the text strings, preventing selection.

