Thank you to all the people who described any issues with the game, it's all immensely helpful in getting NSU in proper shape! In this patch, we tracked down the possible culprit behind audio volume defaulting to 0%, it should be fine now. Additionally, the issue with Attorney at Crime not unlocking on Day 4 has been fixed a few days ago, but wasn't mentioned in a post, so letting you all know it should work at intended now!

Cheerio!