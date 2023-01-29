 Skip to content

Pong Temple update for 29 January 2023

Update 29/01/23 - New Boss / Unlockables / Resource system

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added new Boss for level 4 (Ñawi Supay).

-Added Resource system (rock dust and core dust).
-All entities in the custom room menu are now unlockable and cost rock dust, core dust or both.

-Artifacts are now unlockable, 10 are unlocked by default and 18 are unlockable.
-Added a new menu to display the conditions for unlocking new artifacts.

-Fixed Boss 1 (Ch'ulla) projectiles sometimes not firing.

Coming soon:
Final Boss (Supay) in a special level, to beat just after the 4th Boss (Ñawi Supay).
Some new music, new layouts for each level and the end of early access.

