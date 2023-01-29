Update 29/01/23 - New Boss / Unlockables / Resource system

-Added new Boss for level 4 (Ñawi Supay).



-Added Resource system (rock dust and core dust).

-All entities in the custom room menu are now unlockable and cost rock dust, core dust or both.



-Artifacts are now unlockable, 10 are unlocked by default and 18 are unlockable.

-Added a new menu to display the conditions for unlocking new artifacts.



-Fixed Boss 1 (Ch'ulla) projectiles sometimes not firing.

Coming soon:

Final Boss (Supay) in a special level, to beat just after the 4th Boss (Ñawi Supay).

Some new music, new layouts for each level and the end of early access.

