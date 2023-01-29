 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

与我签订契约，成为救世勇者吧！ update for 29 January 2023

Update Log # 22 - v0.8.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10428527 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This time, we mainly started to expand the card pool of the mage class and fix some bugs

Card addition (temporarily unavailable):
  • Red magic==Mage adds new cards and gains 10/15 points of red magic
  • Green magic==Mage adds new cards and gains 10/15 points of green magic
  • Decay==Mage adds new cards to make an enemy obtain Decay 4 (Decay units will continue to deduct blood)
  • Decay attack==Mage adds 3/5 points of damage and 3/4 of corruption
  • Deepen corruption==Mage adds new cards, and the number of corruption layers on the target doubles
  • Decay Spray==Mage adds a new card, 4/6 combo, causing 1 point of damage and 1 layer of decay to random enemies
BUG repair:
  • Tolfin Line B, the final event, the problem repair that Namei can join many times
  • When multiple cards get the first draw effect of sentry, only one of them will be drawn to fix the problem
  • Round Dance Chop/Storm Enchantment/Slaughter/Black Hole Element/Silk Element/Messenger Element==Fix the quality error after upgrading
  • Wind spirit shooting+card description error repair

Changed files in this update

Depot 1831291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link