Update Log # 22 - v0.8.3

This time, we mainly started to expand the card pool of the mage class and fix some bugs
Card addition (temporarily unavailable):
- Red magic==Mage adds new cards and gains 10/15 points of red magic
- Green magic==Mage adds new cards and gains 10/15 points of green magic
- Decay==Mage adds new cards to make an enemy obtain Decay 4 (Decay units will continue to deduct blood)
- Decay attack==Mage adds 3/5 points of damage and 3/4 of corruption
- Deepen corruption==Mage adds new cards, and the number of corruption layers on the target doubles
- Decay Spray==Mage adds a new card, 4/6 combo, causing 1 point of damage and 1 layer of decay to random enemies
BUG repair:
- Tolfin Line B, the final event, the problem repair that Namei can join many times
- When multiple cards get the first draw effect of sentry, only one of them will be drawn to fix the problem
- Round Dance Chop/Storm Enchantment/Slaughter/Black Hole Element/Silk Element/Messenger Element==Fix the quality error after upgrading
- Wind spirit shooting+card description error repair
Changed files in this update